Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP Sells 42,500 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FCX stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

