First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director G. Clive Newall Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81.

TSE FM opened at C$33.70 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.34 and a 1-year high of C$33.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 783.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FM. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

