Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Robert Lorne Abel Sells 15,873 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,873 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $1,105,236.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,377 shares in the company, valued at $931,440.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

