NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFI. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$25.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.33. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

