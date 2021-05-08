Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 508 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,246 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,426.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,473.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,406.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $888.62 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.