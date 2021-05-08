Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.750-4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Owens & Minor also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

NYSE OMI opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.45.

In related news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

