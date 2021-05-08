Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

