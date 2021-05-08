Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

