Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1,032.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

