Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $271.56 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $271,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $613,982,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

