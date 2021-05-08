Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,266.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

