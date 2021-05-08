Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.36

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $17.12. Sasol shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 371,530 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at $4,501,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 87.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

