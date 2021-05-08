Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.42

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.42 and traded as high as $97.37. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $97.37, with a volume of 1,075 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.