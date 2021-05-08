Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.34

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.34 and traded as high as C$4.97. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 105,902 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$460.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 40.57, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

