Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

