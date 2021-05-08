Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

