Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Issue $0.39 Variable Dividend

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $434.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.