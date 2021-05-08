Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Shares of PZZA opened at $99.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

