MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MetLife to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

