Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

PEB opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,358,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

