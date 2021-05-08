Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

