Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives $25.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERRPF opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.