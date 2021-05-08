CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.230-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $186 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.35 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,594 shares of company stock worth $1,964,576 over the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

