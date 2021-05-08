Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $6,156,643.00 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.95 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

