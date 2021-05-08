Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Price Target at $48.20

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

VOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:VOR opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.45.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

