Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.
Seagen stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
