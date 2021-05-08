Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92.

On Thursday, March 4th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $4,277,906.22.

Seagen stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

