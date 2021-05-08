Netbox Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $189,211.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $189,211.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00082671 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,976,319 coins and its circulating supply is 77,475,905 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.