Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $183.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

