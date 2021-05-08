Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $183.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $183.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

