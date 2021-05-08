Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Shares of PDEX opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

In related news, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.