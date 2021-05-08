MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MSGN opened at $15.67 on Friday. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

