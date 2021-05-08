Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

