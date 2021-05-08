BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.59 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $311.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,715 shares of company stock worth $3,321,625. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

