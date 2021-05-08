Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $394.22 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $396.90. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

