British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BTI opened at $39.82 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

