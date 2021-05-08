Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $255,000 Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559,521 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,153 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

