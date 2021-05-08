OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,807 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OneMain by 237.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in OneMain by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,003,276 shares of company stock worth $671,623,337. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

