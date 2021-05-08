Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $4.15 Million in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 448,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

