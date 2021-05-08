GasLog Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

GasLog has decreased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $554.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

