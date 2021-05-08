Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.