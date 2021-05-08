John F. Carey Sells 1,680 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

TMDX opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $669.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

