Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $62,200.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

