Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky Acquires 2,000 Shares

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel L. Jablonsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00.

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $23,131,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.