Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,776,311 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,311 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Barclays reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

KPTI stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

