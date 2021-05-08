Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

