Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 163,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $68.08 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $68.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.