Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.83.

CELH stock opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.10 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Celsius by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

