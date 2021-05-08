Needham & Company LLC Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $26.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $628.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.