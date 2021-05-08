Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $132.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.44.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

