AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading Down 4.8%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,963,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,537,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

